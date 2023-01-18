Home States Telangana

Maiden public meet of BRS in Telangana: Kejriwal, Pinarayi Vijayan, Akhilesh Yadav to attend

The meeting assumes political significance as it is the first public meeting after the TRS decided to go national by renaming itself as BRS.

HYDERABAD: The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti's first public meeting in Telangana would be held on Wednesday in Khammam town and a host of leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are set to take part in it.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI General Secretary D Raja and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav would attend the BRS meet.

The meeting assumes political significance as it is the first public meeting after the TRS decided to go national by renaming itself as BRS and also because leaders of different opposition parties -- BRS, Aam Admi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party and the Left -- would be seen together.

BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the visiting leaders would go to the Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri near Hyderabad which has been renovated on a grand scale by the Rao government, before proceeding to Khammam.

At Khammam, about 200 km from Hyderabad, they would attend the launch of the second phase of 'Kanti Velugu', the Telangana government's eye screening programme.

Speaking after hoisting the pink colour flag of BRS after the Election Commission approved the name change of TRS as BRS in December 2022, Rao, also known as KCR, exuded confidence that the "pink flag would fly high on the Red Fort one day."

Addressing his party leaders then, he gave the slogan of 'Ab ki baar kisan sarkar' (farmers' government this time) and said new economic, environment, water, electricity and women empowerment policies are needed in the country.

