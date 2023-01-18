Telangana BJP president Bandi’s son booked for slapping fellow student

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dundigal police have registered a case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s son, Bandi Bhagirath, for allegedly slapping a fellow student, Sriram.

A video in which Bhagirath, who studies in Mahindra University, was seen using filthy language and slapping Sriram has gone viral on social media platforms. However, the victim later said the MP’s son slapped him because he was sending messages and making calls to sister of Bhagirath’s friend.

Sources said the incident took place two months ago but the video came out on Tuesday. Bhagirath’s friend said such things keep happening in universities and that there was no political angle to it.The video created a sensation as it became viral when Sanjay was attending the party’s executive meeting in New Delhi. The police, however, booked a case based on a complaint by the university authorities, under Sections 341, 323, 504, 506 read with 34 of Indian Penal Code.

‘Vindictive politics’

Later, in an address to the media on Tuesday, Sanjay admitted that it was wrong of his son to commit such an act. However, he added that Bhagirath did so to protect the dignity of a fellow female student. He said he is ready to send his son to jail, if required.

Terming the move as ‘vindictive politics’, he criticised Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi president K Chandrasekhar Rao saying that it was deplorable that the ruling party was resorting to implicating his son in such cases as they are unable to compete with the BJP politically.

‘Face me directly, don’t drag my son into politics’

Responding to the viral video of his son thrashing a fellow student, Sanjay said that the old video was brought out to foist police cases under non-bailable sections against his son. He asked the CM to face him directly and not drag children into politics. He alleged that the CM was gaining wicked pleasure by “foisting” a case against his son. “As my son committed a mistake, I will ask him to surrender to the police. I will send him to jail, if it is required by law. Let him use third degree against him, we are not scared,” Sanjay said. He added that the police case will spoil the lives of three students including a girl, whom his son was trying to protect.

