Telangana shines at Davos as firms look to set up units in state

HYDERABAD: It was a productive Tuesday for Telangana at the World Economic Forum (WEF) being conducted in Davos, Switzerland. On Day 2 of the summit, the Telangana government signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with international tyre giant Apollo Tyres and battery manufacturer Allox Advance Materials Pvt Ltd while American multinational company PepsiCo announced that it would expand its operations in the State.

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao held separate meetings with company representatives in Davos and spoke to them about the business opportunities in the State. “Telangana has a vibrant innovation ecosystem with world-class organisations such as T-Hub, We Hub and T-Works, enabling innovative ideas,” he said.

Apollo Tyres Ltd entered into an MoU to establish a Digital Innovation Centre (DIC) in Hyderabad. This would be the firm’s second DIC, the first of which was set up in London, United Kingdom. The centre would play a key part in implementing the company’s digital strategy to enforce Industry 4.0 with the help of new-age technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and blockchain to help develop and deliver new business models and market-leading customer service.

“Telangana and Hyderabad are the perfect choice for Apollo Tyres’ Digital Innovation Centre. The DIC will be a wonderful addition to this ecosystem,” Rama Rao said.

Allox to employ 600 people

Allox Advance Materials Private Limited signed an MoU for the setting up of a C- LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) active battery material production unit in the State.The proposed facility will create employment for 600 highly skilled and semi-skilled professionals.

The proposed state-of-the-art facility for manufacturing C-LFP involves an investment of Rs 210 crore with an initial capacity of 3GWH/PA to be expanded to a capacity of 10GWH at a total investment outlay of Rs 750 crore by 2030.

“The State is emerging as the most preferred destination for EV and advanced chemistry cell manufacturing. The proposed facility by Allox is expected to contribute to the State’s goal of promoting EVs. Telangana was one of the first States to come up with a comprehensive EV & ESS Policy in 2020 with a view to building an integrated EV ecosystem,” Rama Rao said.

PepsiCo to hire 1.2k

While PepsiCo started its Global Business Services Centre with 250 people in 2019, the firm is planning to increase the number of employees to 4,000 in a span of one-and-a-half-year. The facility currently has a strength of 2,800 employees. Rama Rao met Roberto Azevedo, EVP Corporate Affairs, PepsiCo, and discussed the company plans in the State.

He expressed happiness over the rapid growth of PepsiCo’s Global Business Services Centre in Hyderabad and assured the State government’s cooperation in the company’s future investment plans.

