Three CMs, Akhilesh in Telangana state for BRS’ grand show

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All arrangements are in place for the first mammoth public meeting of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Khammam on Wednesday.Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was received on Tuesday evening by Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy at the RGI Airport, Shamshabad, while Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi and Bhagwant Singh Mann of Punjab reached Hyderabad were received at the Begumpet airport by State Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali. Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav received Samajwadi Party leader and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday.

According to sources, Pinarayi, Kejriwal, Mann and Akhilesh Yadav and other leaders will meet Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan and discuss the current political situation in the country. From Pragathi Bhavan, all of them will proceed to Yadadri, the abode of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha, in two choppers and from there to Khammam to participate in the public meeting.

Before addressing the public meeting, the four Chief Ministers, Akhilesh Yadav and CPI general secretary D Raja will participate in the inauguration of the new District Collectorate Complex of Khammam, where they will also formally launch the second phase of Kanti Velugu, the 100-day eye screening camp.

BRS leaders have termed the Khammam meeting as ‘historic’ and believe that it would change the political dynamics of the country. Around five lakh people are expected to attend the public meeting. The BRS has focused mainly on Khammam district to mobilise the public.

Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to announce the broad policies and modalities of the BRS at the public meeting. He already announced that the aim of the BRS is “Ab Ki Baar Kisaan Sarkar” (this time, government of farmers at the Centre), which, according to BRS leaders, is going to shift the country’s political paradigm.

The Khammam police have made elaborate security arrangements in the city as four CMs and top national leaders will be in the city for more than four hours. Traffic restrictions will be imposed in the city.

History in the making?

First meeting of BRS with the slogan ‘Ab Ki Baar Kisaan Sarkar’

Four chief minister to address the public meeting

AAP, SP, BRS, CPI and CPM leaders to attend

KCR to host lunch for the national leaders at Khammam

17 varieties of non-vegetarian curries and 21 varieties of vegetarian curries would be on the menu

