Home States Telangana

BRS leaders hit out at Bandi for terming KHm meeting a flop

Bandi Sanjay describes meeting as an ‘utter flop BRS film release function’; test your eyes at Kanti Velugu camp, say Puvvada & Co

Published: 20th January 2023 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) meeting held in Khammam, several ministers of the ruling party were on cloud nine.  Describing the public meeting, the first since the TRS was rechristened as BRS, as a “super duper hit”, the party’s senior leaders on Thursday went on the offensive and hit out at BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for calling it a “flop show”.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, speaking to the media, said that the meeting was a grand success and that such a massive public meeting was never conducted in Khammam. Referring specifically to Bandi Sanjay’s comments, the minister who represents the Khammam Assembly constituency said: “It is better for Bandi Sanjay to visit a Kanti Velugu camp and get his eyes tested as he was unable see the success of BRS meeting. We will send a medical team if he wants.”  

Roads & Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy too hit out at the BJP leader, saying “Bandi’s brain got damaged after the public meeting. Bandi should go to a Kanti Velugu camp with his Aadhaar card and get his eyes screened.”

Minister Ajay Kumar also refuted the allegations of TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao gave ‘supari’ to Congress leaders to defeat the grand old party in Karnataka Assembly polls.

Rythu Bandhu Samithi State president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said that the BRS would support the farmers’ agitation across the country and provide free power to them. In Suryapet, Energy Minster G Jagadish Reddy predicted that with the success of Khammam meeting, the country’s politics would witness several major changes.

Warning to communal forces, tweets Pinarayi
Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted: “The massive public meeting held in Khammam attended by various CMs and national leaders sends a strong warning to the communal politics of Sangh Parivar. People’s will to fight their divisive agenda by upholding democratic values shall prevail. We shall overcome! (sic).”

Sharing photos of Khammam BRS meeting, Samajwadi Party leader and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav tweeted: “It is shameful that the BJP is remembering minorities, when BJP’s defeat is clearly visible in the next elections. The BJP started counting its days. After giving benefits to a few rich and throwing the people and the country into the quagmire of inflation, poverty, corruption, recession, unemployment and hatred, the BJP is all set to face the defeat in the next elections.”

‘Gathered to settle Delhi liquor scam accounts’
Earlier, Bandi Sanjay said that the meeting was an “utter flop BRS film release function” that was held only to criticise the Centre and expressed doubt whether the chief ministers who attended the meeting had come “to settle the accounts of the Delhi liquor scam”.

Addressing the media at the Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi, Sanjay wondered why former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar chose not to attend the meeting. Alleging that the chief ministers who did attend the public meeting were involved in liquor, mining and gold scams, he said that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao could be “great liquor buddies”.

Terming BRS as “Bandipotla (dacoits) Rashtra Samithi” and KCR a “traitor” for not raising “Jai Telangana” slogan at the public meeting, Sanjay made a point-by-point rebuttal of the CM’s allegations and promises in his speech.

On Rao’s promise of rolling back the Agnipath recruitment in the armed forces if the BRS came to power, he wanted to know the defence policy of BRS. He claimed that Agnipath was the brainchild of late chief of defence staff Bipin Rawat, who he said, was far more knowledgeable than Rao.Calling the chief minister a “joker”, the BJP MP said that the former should have explained how many promises he has fulfilled in Telangana, instead of criticising the Central government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BRS TPCC
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp