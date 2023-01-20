Hyderabad shining! MSOFT to set up three more data centres

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after Bharti Airtel announced a hyperscale data centre with a 60 megawatts (MW) capacity to be set up at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore, IT giant Microsoft on Thursday said that it would be establishing three more data centres in Hyderabad -- each of 100 MW IT load capacity. This would be in addition to the three data centres that Microsoft had announced it would be establishing in the State at a cost of Rs 16,000 crore.

These data centres form an integral part of Microsoft’s goal of strengthening its cloud infrastructure to serve its Azure customers in India and worldwide. All six data centres are estimated to be deployed in the next 10-15 years.

Telangana had earlier signed an MoU with Microsoft to enable several activities such as skilling, internship programmes and cloud adoption. As part of Telangana’s cloud adoption, the State is working with Microsoft Azure and others to ensure citizen services have the best of infrastructure as part of its tech stack.

IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said, “Microsoft and Hyderabad have had a long-term mutually beneficial relationship and I am very happy to learn that Microsoft will expand in Telangana with such huge digital infrastructure projects. I look forward to seeing Microsoft continue to grow in the State.”

Last month, the State government signed an MoU with CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT) for the development of a data centre in Madhapur. The project is estimated to entail an investment of approximately `1,200 crore (US$210 million) to be deployed in the next 3 to 5 years.

CtrlS is also establishing a data centre, which would be 20 times bigger than its existing facility. With a 200 MW capacity, the world-class data centre will be first in terms of capacity in south India.

Another company, Web Werks, one of the leaders for data centres and cloud services market, acquired a standalone building to establish its first data centre in Hyderabad. This new, state-of-the-art interconnected data centre, offers 1,20,000 sq ft of co-location campus and IT load up to 6 MW.

INSPIRE TO START SUPPORT CENTRE IN HYD

Hyderabad: The Telangana delegation, led by IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, to the World Economic Forum (WEF) meetings in Davos, Switzerland, continues to bring global giants to the State. On Thursday, global multi-brand restaurant company Inspire Brands announced that it would be setting up its support centre in Hyderabad. The centre will support four verticals. The US$40 billion company has over 32,000 branches across 70 countries. It owns popular brands such as Arby’s, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin’, Jimmy John’s, Rusty Taco and Sonic.

