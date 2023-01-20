Monthly hikes: Power bills to go up by 30 paise per unit in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The power bills of all consumers will increase every month from April up to 30 paise per unit, depending on the cost of the fuels. Though the Discoms proposed monthly enhancement of the power bills long ago and the TS Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) approved the proposal a few months back and issued detailed guidelines on the same on Thursday.

Accordingly, the fuel surcharge adjustment (FSA) or fuel cost adjustment (FCA) will be recovered from the consumers on a monthly basis. Discoms will levy the FCA charges on its consumers as per the voltage level on the consumed units (in kWh) during the billing month.

For example, the FCA charges calculated for April month shall be levied on the units consumed during May and shall be included in bills to be issued in the June month.

However, the maximum amount of FCA that could be collected from consumers should not exceed 30 paise per unit. If the FCA charges are more than 30 paise per unit, then the Discoms have to take the prior permission from the ERC to collect the same.

If the FCA charges is negative, the entire savings in FCA charges shall be passed on to the consumers. It means, if the fuel cost was reduced in any month, the savings would be passed onto the consumers and it would be adjusted in future bills.

FCA charges shall be passed on to all categories of consumers except LT-V Agricultural consumers and distribution licensee shall claim the FCA charges of LT-V Agricultural consumers from the State government. Such claims if not received from the State government shall not be allowed in annual true up filings later, the ERC said.

