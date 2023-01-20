Home States Telangana

Monthly hikes: Power bills to go up by 30 paise per unit in Telangana

If the FCA charges are more than 30 paise per unit, then the Discoms have to take the prior permission from the ERC to collect the same.

Published: 20th January 2023 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Power, energy, electricity, discom

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The power bills of all consumers will increase every month from April up to 30 paise per unit, depending on the cost of the fuels. Though the Discoms proposed monthly enhancement of the power bills long ago and the TS Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) approved the proposal a few months back and issued detailed guidelines on the same on Thursday.

Accordingly, the fuel surcharge adjustment (FSA) or fuel cost adjustment (FCA) will be recovered from the consumers on a monthly basis. Discoms will levy the FCA charges on its consumers as per the voltage level on the consumed units (in kWh) during the billing month.

For example, the FCA charges calculated for April month shall be levied on the units consumed during May and shall be included in bills to be issued in the June month.

However, the maximum amount of FCA that could be collected from consumers should not exceed 30 paise per unit. If the FCA charges are more than 30 paise per unit, then the Discoms have to take the prior permission from the ERC to collect the same.

If the FCA charges is negative, the entire savings in FCA charges shall be passed on to the consumers. It means, if the fuel cost was reduced in any month, the savings would be passed onto the consumers and it would be adjusted in future bills.

FCA charges shall be passed on to all categories of consumers except LT-V Agricultural consumers and distribution licensee shall claim the FCA charges of LT-V Agricultural consumers from the State government. Such claims if not received from the State government shall not be allowed in annual true up filings later, the ERC said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp