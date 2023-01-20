Home States Telangana

Three feared dead in sports store inferno in Telangana 

hick plumes of smoke enveloped the entire neighbourhood, forcing rescue workers to evacuate residents of adjacent buildings.

Published: 20th January 2023 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three persons are feared dead while four others escaped unhurt from a massive fire that engulfed a sports store on Minister Road at Nallagutta under Ramgopalpet police station limits on Thursday.

Rescue workers prepare to douse the
flames that engulfed Deccan Knitwear
on Minister Road on Thursday |
Vinay Madapu

The blaze that ravaged through Deccan Knitwear was first noticed at around 10 am. By the time firefighters reached the spot, it had engulfed the ground floor and spread to the first and second storeys of the building.

Fire officials suspect a short-circuit to have sparked the flames in the building within a stone’s throw of KIMS Hospital. Thick plumes of smoke enveloped the entire neighbourhood, forcing rescue workers to evacuate residents of adjacent buildings.

The fire was still raging at 10.30 pm, despite the deployment of 30 to 35 firetenders. Officials said that they expect the building to collapse due to the heat being so intense that it could melt steel.

Ramgopalpet Inspector Lingeshwar Rao said, “Four persons who were inside the building managed to emerge safely before the blaze could intensify. Fortunately, these four – Rajesh, Rupesh, Maniraju and Nikilesh – did not suffer any injuries but had inhaled smoke. However, we have reports that three workers from Gujarat are trapped in the building.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Massive fire Sports store fire
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp