Three feared dead in sports store inferno in Telangana 

HYDERABAD: Three persons are feared dead while four others escaped unhurt from a massive fire that engulfed a sports store on Minister Road at Nallagutta under Ramgopalpet police station limits on Thursday. Rescue workers prepare to douse the flames that engulfed Deccan Knitwear on Minister Road on Thursday | Vinay MadapuThe blaze that ravaged through Deccan Knitwear was first noticed at around 10 am. By the time firefighters reached the spot, it had engulfed the ground floor and spread to the first and second storeys of the building. Fire officials suspect a short-circuit to have sparked the flames in the building within a stone’s throw of KIMS Hospital. Thick plumes of smoke enveloped the entire neighbourhood, forcing rescue workers to evacuate residents of adjacent buildings. The fire was still raging at 10.30 pm, despite the deployment of 30 to 35 firetenders. Officials said that they expect the building to collapse due to the heat being so intense that it could melt steel. Ramgopalpet Inspector Lingeshwar Rao said, “Four persons who were inside the building managed to emerge safely before the blaze could intensify. Fortunately, these four – Rajesh, Rupesh, Maniraju and Nikilesh – did not suffer any injuries but had inhaled smoke. However, we have reports that three workers from Gujarat are trapped in the building.”