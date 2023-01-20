Home States Telangana

WebPT to launch Global Capabilities Centre in city with Rs 150 crore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: WebPT, which provides a robust end-to-end solution supporting outpatient rehabilitation therapy patient and practice management, announced its new Global Capabilities Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad. The company will be investing Rs 150 crore.

WebPT launched in 2008, jump-starting the rehab therapy industry’s shift to web-based systems and data-driven care. Today, WebPT is one of the fastest-growing outpatient rehab therapy software platforms in the world, employing nearly 800 people while helping more than 1,50,000 members run better, more efficient practices to improve care delivery to patients suffering from a broad range of musculoskeletal issues.

“WebPT’s mission is simple - to help rehab therapy achieve greatness in practice. We are making a significant investment in the Hyderabad office in order to expand our reach, helping our members grow their business, and empowering more rehab therapists to treat patients needing musculoskeletal care,” said Ashley Glover, CEO of WebPT.

“I am pleased to know they will be investing Rs 150 crore in this project. Availability of talent, a stable government,  liveability and world-class infrastructure are the key reasons for the GCCs to choose Hyderabad, said IT Minister K T Rama Rao.

