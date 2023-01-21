MLA Raghunandan Rao urges Judiciary to follow High Court, clear cases on AIS postings

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao has urged the Judiciary to follow the order of the Supreme Court and the recent verdict of the High Court on the allocation of former ch-ief secretary Somesh Kumar to AP cadre to clear similar cases.

He said there were cases filed in 2017 by the DoPT against the posting of 14 more IAS and IPS officers in Telangana, though they were allocated to the AP cadre after the division of the state in 2014. Addressing the media at the BJP party office in Nampally on Friday, Raghunandan said that though all those cases including the one against Somesh Kumar were filed by the Centre in 2017, only Somesh Kumar’s case had come to the bench and the order was delivered recently.

“All the remaining cases are similar, as all these officers have been continuing in Telangana illegally using the orders of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), though they belong to the AP cadre. The High Court will save a lot of time and resources if the recent judgment on Somesh Kumar can be followed and the rest of the judgments could be delivered at the earliest,” he opined.

