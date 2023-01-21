Telangana govt puts on hold Kamareddy draft master plan

Home States Telangana

The senior bureaucrat clarified that the government had no plans to acquire agriculture lands and inconvenience farmers in the name of the master plan.

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: State Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Arvind Kumar on Friday said that the draft master plan of the Kamareddy municipality would be put on hold and a fresh one prepared by reconsidering the proposal to merge surrounding villages in the municipality.

“Had a detailed review with @CollectorKMR regarding the draft master plan today. There’s need to engage with farmers & landowners esp in erstwhile GPs now merged with Kamareddy & the draft plan is put on hold indefinitely until the process is done through consensus @KTRTRS’’ Arvind Kumar tweeted.  
Officials said that Arvind Kumar reviewed the draft master plan in Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) in Kamareddy. Collector Jitesh V Patil, Additional Collector Venkatesh Dothre, Kamareddy Municipal Commissioner Devendar were in the meeting.

Arvind Kumar examined the existing master and draft plans. He said that the present draft plan would be put on hold. The senior bureaucrat clarified that the government had no plans to acquire agriculture lands and inconvenience farmers in the name of the master plan.

