Keslapur Nagoba jatara begins in Telangana

ADILABAD: The festvities for the second biggest tribal fair in Telangana after Sammakka and Saralamma jatara, Keslapur Nagoba jatara, began at the stroke of midnight on Saturday in Indravelli mandal in the district. The rituals for the Nagoba jatara began on the last Amavasya (new moon day) of Pushya masam as laid down by the tradition every year. Members of the Mesram clan offer prayers and perform abhishekam to the deity of Snake god with the holy Godavari waters. This year celebrations are being held in the sanctum sanctorum of the new temple constructed by the Mesram clan, who raised Rs 5 crore to carry out the works.

Mesram Anand Rao and Dev Rao said that as is the practice, Mesram clan, comprising 70 members, fetched water from Godavari river to Keslapur from Hasanmadugu in Jannaram mandal two days ago after walking a distance of 75 km. Then, they tied the water container to a banyan tree. At midnight on Saturday, they performed abhishekam to the deity of Nagoba using the Godavari water. All the families gathered under the tree at Indravelli before the festivities began. They live in various places in the State and the country. The jatara will continue till January 28.

The introduction of the newly married daughter-in-law to their elders also takes place on the occasion

Betting

The tribals engage themselves in “betting” as it is one of the important aspects of the jatara. The newly-wed women who are made to stay in a separate hall (Govad) were later brought before the Snake god. On the occasion, special prayers are offered. The newly-wed women interact with the community elders and then they are declared as part of the Mesram clan.

STATE FESTIVAL

The State government, after the formation of the Telangana, declared the jatara as a State festival and has been releasing funds ever since. Devotees arrived from Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Nirmal and Mancherial districts and parts of Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh to offer prayers. District Collector Sikta Patnaik and ITDA project officer K Varun Reddy and other officials and leaders offered prayers at midnight. On January 24, a darbar will be held where public grievances are received by the district administration.

Arjun Munda to visit today

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda, along with Bharatiya Janata Party State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, is expected to attend the Nagoba jatara on Sunday, Munda and Sanjay will be flying in a helicopter from Hyderabad to Keslapur at 10 am, and will be offering their prayers to the tribal deity Nagoba at around 11 am. They will be participating in the various tribal programmes there, after which they will be addressing a public meeting.

