 Telangana: Resolution passed against Jagtial Master Plan amid farmers’ protests

JAGTIAL: Following the farmers’ protests against the proposed Jagtial Master Plan, the Jagtial Municipal Council passed a resolution against the draft plan during an emergency meeting held on Friday. The meeting was chaired by municipal chairperson Boga Sravani and MLA M Sanjay Kumar.

The farmers have been relentlessly opposing the proposal and protesting over the last 15 days. Voicing their opposition, farmers from Thimmapur, Mothe, Thippannapet, Narsingapur, Hasnabad, Ambaripet and adjoining villages had formed a joint action committee against the draft master plan. They had also announced various protest programmes against the inclusion of fertile lands in the Jagtial Master Plan. During the meeting on Friday, the municipal council members urged the government to constitute a committee to prepare a fresh master plan that doesn’t take away the farmers’ fertile lands.

