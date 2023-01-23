Lite byte: BJP arranges support for Tarun Chugh

By Express News Service

BJP arranges support for Chugh

It has been a year since the post of BJP organising secretary has been vacant in Telangana. Mantri Srinivas had made an ungraceful exit from the post, following complaints from various sections within the party. Organising secretaries, who are ‘Pracharaks’, come from the RSS, the ideological mentor of the BJP. They liaison between the two entities and play a crucial role in organising the structure of the party.

Saffron party insiders say that the delay in the appointment of a new organising secretary is because nobody wants to take up that crucial responsibility, that too in an election year. To make up for the vacant post, the BJP high command has appointed the party national general secretary as additional State in-charge who will take some workload off the party’s Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh.

Leaders meet, Congress cadre upbeat

With the Telangana Congress trying to portray an image of unity of late, party well-wishers are trying to use the situation to boost the morale of the party cadre. Sources say that the recent meeting of senior party leaders – TPCC chief Revanth Reddy and Congress star campaigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy – in the Gandhi Bhavan was quite productive.

The duo discussed 40 names during their meeting and finally reached a consensus on a particular name for Jangaon DCC president. Another aspirant for the post, Janga Raghava Reddy, had been confident of bagging it with the support of former TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, but now his hopes appear to have been dashed. The discussion now in Congress circles is how long will this newfound bonhomie between Revanth and Venkat Reddy last.

Inputs: Vivek Bhoomi, Ireddy Srinivas Reddy

