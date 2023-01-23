Poverty elimination vital for uniting Bharat: Venkaiah Naidu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said that spreading light in the lives of 135 crore Indians will be the real ‘Harathi’ to ‘Bharatha Matha,’ and that everyone needed to strive to eliminate poverty, social, economic and gender inequalities, and work for uniting the Bharat.

Speaking at the ‘Bharatha Mathaku Maha Harathi’ programme organised by Bharatha Matha Foundation at the People’s Plaza, he said: “We are all one and we are all the progeny of Bharatha Matha was the idea behind organising the ‘Harathi for Bharatha Matha.”

There was a need for the youth to remember the sacrifices of the freedom fighters and take inspiration from their stories, he said. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, who hosted the event, said that this was for the sixth year that the Harathi was offered to Bharatha Matha’s idol.

