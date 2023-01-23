Release Rs 495 crore CSS funds: Finance Minister T Harish Rao to Centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has once again requested the Central government to release Rs 495.20 crore Central Sponsorship Schemes (CSS) funds, which were ‘wrongly’ credited to Andhra Pradesh.

In a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, the minister said that in 2014-15, the first year of the formation of the State, the share of Centre in respect of CSS implemented in Telangana was released to Andhra Pradesh by oversight, though the Centre’s share was apportioned between the two States in the ratio of population. The grants to the tune of Rs 4495.20 crore due to Telangana were wrongly released to Andhra Pradesh, he said in his letter.

“The Telangana government has made numerous requests to the Centre, the AP government and the Accountant General to adjust the rightful share of Telangana in CSS matching grants. Our efforts have not borne any fruits so far. I shall be grateful for your personal intervention in this matter,” he added.

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has once again requested the Central government to release Rs 495.20 crore Central Sponsorship Schemes (CSS) funds, which were ‘wrongly’ credited to Andhra Pradesh. In a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, the minister said that in 2014-15, the first year of the formation of the State, the share of Centre in respect of CSS implemented in Telangana was released to Andhra Pradesh by oversight, though the Centre’s share was apportioned between the two States in the ratio of population. The grants to the tune of Rs 4495.20 crore due to Telangana were wrongly released to Andhra Pradesh, he said in his letter. “The Telangana government has made numerous requests to the Centre, the AP government and the Accountant General to adjust the rightful share of Telangana in CSS matching grants. Our efforts have not borne any fruits so far. I shall be grateful for your personal intervention in this matter,” he added.