Security guards play doctors: Harish orders probe

Video of guards security personnel stitching youth’s injured head goes viral; BJP demands resignation of health minister

Published: 23rd January 2023 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 10:18 AM

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: State Health Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday ordered an inquiry into the incident of security guards suturing the injured head of a youngster at Patancheru Area Hospital. As there was no doctor or a qualified nurse, the security guards allegedly sutured the youth’s injured head, and a video of the incident went viral on social media. On Saturday, BJP Yuva Morcha district president Gadila Srikanth Goud demanded that Health Minister T Harish Rao and Patancheru MLA G Mahipal Reddy resign from their posts, taking responsibility for the incident

As the issue was brought to his notice,  Minister Harish Rao ordered the officials of Vaidya Vidhana Parishad to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the incident and submit a report at the earliest. District Hospitals Coordinator, P Sangareddy, said that officials would visit the Patancheru Area Hospital on Monday as per the minister’s orders.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that on January 14, after a young man sustained a head injury in a road accident, 10 to 15 of his friends brought him to the hospital. But some of them were under the influence of alcohol,” Sangareddy said.“Along with the lady doctor on duty, the ANMs were also present when the incident took place. The government would take action after the investigation by senior officials if the staffers were found to be negligent,” he added.

