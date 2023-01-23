Home States Telangana

Thief falls into well while fleeing after stealing mobile phones in girls hostel

One of the two thieves, Thota Charan, a B Tech first-year student in  a private college, had fallen into an agricultural well while fleeing with the booty.

Published: 23rd January 2023 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: The Hasanparthy police have arrested two youths for stealing mobile phones and laptops from a girls' hostel at SR University in Ananthsagar in Hanamkonda district. The incident occurred late on Saturday night. One of the two thieves, Thota Charan, a B Tech first-year student in a private college, had fallen into an agricultural well while fleeing with the booty.

He had to spend the entire night in the well before he was rescued by the police on Sunday, while his partner in crime, Thota Madhu, a first-year student of Intermediate, was chased and caught hold of by the university staff and the students. A team of Hasanparthy police took the two into their custody. Charan and Madhu hail from Maddirala mandal in Suryapet district. Three mobile phones and a laptop were seized from their possession.

Speaking to media persons, Hasanparthy sub-inspector (SI) M Bharat Kumar stated that Charan and Madhu entered the girls' hostel and stole three mobile phones and a laptop. Some students who noticed the intruders raised an alarm. Following this, the hostel staff and security personnel chased and caught hold of Madhu while Charan fell into the well. A case has been registered for theft against the duo, said Bharat Kumar.

