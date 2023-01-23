Vasavi Group launches new project

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Vasavi Group launched Vasavi Ananda Nilayam, a new residential complex with more than 100 world-class amenities. This is the tallest skyscraper in the LB Nagar area. Vasavi Ananda Nilayam is spread across 29.3 acres, which features 11 towers comprising 3,576 2, 3 and 4 BHK apartments and sky villas.

It features amenities like a tot-lot, children’s play areas, badminton, basketball & cricket arenas, fully stocked gyms and swimming pools. Vijay Kumar Yerram, CMD of Vasavi Group, said, “We are extremely delighted by the launch of one of our prestigious gated community projects Ananda Nilayam, which is the largest gated community in South India.”

HYDERABAD: The Vasavi Group launched Vasavi Ananda Nilayam, a new residential complex with more than 100 world-class amenities. This is the tallest skyscraper in the LB Nagar area. Vasavi Ananda Nilayam is spread across 29.3 acres, which features 11 towers comprising 3,576 2, 3 and 4 BHK apartments and sky villas. It features amenities like a tot-lot, children’s play areas, badminton, basketball & cricket arenas, fully stocked gyms and swimming pools. Vijay Kumar Yerram, CMD of Vasavi Group, said, “We are extremely delighted by the launch of one of our prestigious gated community projects Ananda Nilayam, which is the largest gated community in South India.”