Will carry Dalit to CM’s chair if party decides, says Revanth

Questioning the government on pending promises, the Malkajgiri MP sought to know the status of SC sub-categorisation.

Published: 23rd January 2023 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

A Revanth Reddy

A mammoth crowd seen at the Dalitha Girijana Atma Gourava Sabha at Bijinapally mandal of Nagarkurnool district on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that he would take the responsibility of personally seating a person from Dalit, Girijan or any of the downtrodden communities on the chief minister’s chair, if the Congress high command tells him to once the party wins the forthcoming elections.

“Dalits account for 18%, Girijans 12% and together have 3% of the vote share. How is it justifiable when you (SC & STs) have the votes and seats, but the throne is occupied by ‘Ghaliz’ KCR? I will carry the person, may it be a Dalit or Girijan, or anyone from a downtrodden community, on my shoulders to the CM’s chair,” the TPCC chief said, exuding confidence of the Congress winning all the 14 seats in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district.

Addressing the Dalitha Girijana Atma Gourava Sabha at Bijinapally mandal of Nagarkurnool district, Revanth sought to remind how IAS and IPS officers, including RS Praveen Kumar, Akunoori Murali and Krishna Prasad were “forced” to take voluntary retirement.

“The way they stamped on Bilya Naik’s throat; KCR tried to do it with Praveen Kumar. KCR humiliated Pradeep Chandra, a Dalit officer, who rose to chief secretary level by not even giving a valedictory meeting,” he said. The public meeting was attended by thousands of party supporters.

Sarcastically referring to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as “Dorra” (feudal lord), Revanth said that the ruling party activists were committing atrocities against Dalits and Girijans encouraged by him. Accusing BRS legislators of using the irrigation projects constructed in the Congress regime for photo-ops, Revanth lambasted the BRS government. “We constructed the projects, and they are posing as if they have initiated it,” he said.

Questioning the government on pending promises, the Malkajgiri MP sought to know the status of SC sub-categorisation. “On top of not giving 3 acres of land, and A, B, and C sub-categorisation, KCR provoked atrocities against Dalits and Girijans,” he alleged.

Promising to stand on behalf of victims of atrocities, AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre said, “Sonia Gandhi gave Telangana as she wanted SCs, STs, OBCs and other backward communities to thrive in the new State. However, atrocities are taking place in the KCR regime.” He said that the BRS government is trying to disseminate fear and hatred, and Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra was against it.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that Congress will not tolerate atrocities. He said, “In front of tall leader Nagam Janardhan Reddy, they have the audacity to attack Dalits. This is happening since the rulers believe that it’s enough for them if someone carries their party flag,” he said.

