KNUHS MBBS interns seek deferment of NEET PG exam

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA : About 200 interns of Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) working at MGM Hospital are expressing their frustration over the extension of their internship till August by the authorities, which makes them ineligible for appearing in NEET-2023 for medical PG admissions scheduled to be held on June 20. As per eligibility criteria, MBBS students should have completed the internship before taking the NEET for PG admission. The last date for applying for the test is January 27.

For various reasons including Covid-19 pandemic Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNUHS) extended the internship of the MBBS students till August 11. Speaking to TNIE, P Deekshith, a final-year MBBS student of the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC), Warangal, demanded that the university authorities write a letter to the Union government, explaining the circumstances leading to extension of the internship and seek postponement of NEET PG this year. He asserted that the university authorities and the State government were responsible for the extension of the internship. “But the future of 3,000 students is in jeopardy,” Deekshith lamented.

Kakatiya Medical College(KMC) Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) president D Srinath stated that the interns of Osmania, Gandhi, Kakatiya and scores of private medical colleges submitted a representation to Health Minister T Harish Rao urging him to ensure postponement of NEET PG so that hundreds of MBBS students in the State would not lose their academic year. The minister, Srinath said, responded positively and assured that the issue would be taken up with the Union government to protect the interests of the students. “We are also using our channels to get the NEET PG postponed,” said Shrinath.

“In the event of the efforts of the State government failing in getting the test postponed, we are keeping the option of approaching the court open,” said Srinath. When contacted, Telangana State Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) president N Karthik said that it’s the responsibility of the KNUHS authorities to follow up on the representation submitted to the Union government and get NEET postponed. “If the university authorities failed in this regard, we will announce our future action plan,” said Karthik.

