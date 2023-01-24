Home States Telangana

Now, Telangana farmers stage protest against Nirmal draft master plan

Farmers alleged that the plan proposes to carve out a 100 ft road from the old National Highway 7 stretch.

Published: 24th January 2023 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

​ Farmers protest in front of Nirmal collectorate demanding withdrawal of the Nirmal municipal master plan on Monday ​

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Days after the Kamareddy and Jagtial draft master plans were scrapped by respective civic body councils, farmers staged a protest outside the Nirmal district collector’s office demanding the withdrawal of the Nirmal draft master plan on Monday. He urged the municipal council members to oppose the move.

Farmers alleged that the plan proposes to carve out a 100 ft road from the old National Highway 7 stretch. It will affect the land of many paddy cultivators and also impact the lakes in of Vishwanathpet, Gajulapet and Bangalpet, which will severely affect the small-scale cultivators in the area. 

They claimed the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department was unaware of what the people wanted and demanded that they roll back the master plan and create a new one.The protesters also submitted a representation to Nirmal MLA and Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy.

