Telangana BJP activists detained for protesting against govt's order on teacher's transfer

Telangana BJP chief also alleged that the police officers used vulgar language during the arrest of teachers.

Published: 24th January 2023 08:01 AM

​ Police detain BJYM activists who tried to lay siege to Pragathi Bhavan demanding abolition of GO 317, in Hyderabad on Monday ​

​ Police detain BJYM activists who tried to lay siege to Pragathi Bhavan demanding abolition of GO 317, in Hyderabad on Monday ​

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP accused the police of behaving inhumanely towards teachers and their children during a protest demanding “spouse transfers” and the abolition of GO 317. The party attempted to lay siege to Pragathi Bhavan, and several members, including the BJP SC Morcha state president, Koppu Basha, were detained by the police.

Earlier in the day, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemned the police’s heavy-handed behaviour. He displayed footage of police officers forcibly removing a child from his mother’s arms and another child crying for her parents near Pragathi Bhavan, stating that every person with a sense of humanity would be grieved by the state’s treatment of the children. He also alleged that the police officers used vulgar language during the arrest of teachers.

