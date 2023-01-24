Telangana Finance Minister hands out Vivekananda scholarships

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister T Harish Rao distributed scholarships to the students under the Vivekananda Foreign Education Scheme, instituted by the Telangana Brahmin Welfare Council, on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that previous leaders did not speak much about the poor in upper classes. However, the Telangana government was providing welfare schemes irrespective of caste and religion.

He congratulated the recipients of the Vivekananda Overseas Scholarship. He said, this year Rs 24.20 crore was sanctioned for 121 people as scholarships.

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister T Harish Rao distributed scholarships to the students under the Vivekananda Foreign Education Scheme, instituted by the Telangana Brahmin Welfare Council, on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that previous leaders did not speak much about the poor in upper classes. However, the Telangana government was providing welfare schemes irrespective of caste and religion. He congratulated the recipients of the Vivekananda Overseas Scholarship. He said, this year Rs 24.20 crore was sanctioned for 121 people as scholarships.