Home States Telangana

Telangana Finance Minister hands out Vivekananda scholarships

T Harish Rao congratulated the recipients of the Vivekananda Overseas Scholarship.

Published: 24th January 2023 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

T Harish Rao

T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister T Harish Rao distributed scholarships to the students under the Vivekananda Foreign Education Scheme, instituted by the Telangana Brahmin Welfare Council, on Monday.  

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that previous leaders did not speak much about the poor in upper classes. However, the Telangana government was providing welfare schemes irrespective of caste and religion.  

He congratulated the recipients of the Vivekananda Overseas Scholarship. He said, this year Rs 24.20 crore was sanctioned for 121 people as scholarships.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vivekananda scholarships T Harish Rao Finance Minister
India Matters
File Photo
Kerala HC lawyer collected kickbacks to ‘buy’ verdicts
Justice Madan Lokur. (File Photo)
If ‘basic structure doctrine’ goes, our fundamental rights too will go, says Justice Madan Lokur
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Soon, government to track, deport 3.5 lakh ‘rogue’ foreign visitors  
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNUSU stages sit-in over its various demands 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp