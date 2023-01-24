Home States Telangana

Telangana govt finally announces counselling schedule for promotion, transfer of teachers

After the verification of hard copies, the district education officers and regional joint directors will display the provisional seniority lists with entitlement points.

Teacher

Image used for representation purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Director of School Education has finally released the counselling schedule for the promotion and transfer of teachers and principals in the State. The process will begin on January 27 with display of list of existing vacancies in category-wise schools and seniority list for promotion of Grade II headmasters and school assistants. The Education department has decided to complete the process of transfers in 37 days. Online applications for transfers will be accepted from January 28 to 30.

After the verification of hard copies, the district education officers and regional joint directors will display the provisional seniority lists with entitlement points for transfer and seniority lists for promotion on February 7. On the same day, objections can be submitted. After addressing the objections, a final list of seniority will be displayed on February 11 to 12.

From February 14 to March 4, various processes, including the display of headmaster Garde II vacancies, promotions of school assistants as headmasters followed by a display of vacancies of school assistants and their transfers, promotions for secondary grade teachers (SGT) as school assistants and transfer for the post of SGT will take place. The process will be completed by March 4. After which, appeals against the orders of district educational officers will be received from March 5 to 19 and resolved within 15 days.

Comments

