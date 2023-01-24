Home States Telangana

Telangana HC summons TREI-RB chairman for not implementing its orders

But the TREI-RB filed an appeal with a division bench, challenging the single judge’s directives.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing regret over TREI-RB filing a review petition, blaming the court on an erroneous premise instead of implementing its earlier orders, the Telangana High Court on Monday ordered Ronald Rose, chairman of the Telangana Residential Educational Institution Recruitment Board (TREI-RB), to appear before it by the next date of hearing. The court deferred the revision petition till February 27.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, said that it wants to know why the officers are not enforcing court orders. “The officers avail themselves of all amenities and lead a luxurious life while the poor petitioners have to run from pillar to post. We cannot allow this,” the bench said.

The applications of BTech with BEd candidates for the posts of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) in Residential Educational Societies were rejected by TREI-RB. Upset by the Recruitment Board’s decision, several candidates filed writ petitions in the high court.

A single judge bench allowed their petition, stating that, according to the regulations issued by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) in 2014, the petitioners were eligible and qualified to be appointed to the post of TGT since the notifications for recruitment were issued after the issuance of new regulations in 2014.

The court ordered the REI-RB to evaluate the petitioners’ cases as qualified for appointment to the post of TGT, if they fall within the zone of consideration, and to adopt relevant decisions in line with the legislation within four weeks of receipt of the order.

But the TREI-RB filed an appeal with a division bench, challenging the single judge’s directives. The division bench upheld the single Judge’s decisions after going through the explanation provided by the NCTE.

Following the division bench rulings, TREI-RB filed a review petition with the High Court for suspension of the division bench’s orders.

