TSPSC issues notification for 71 librarian posts in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Monday released a notification for recruitment to 71 librarian vacancies in the Intermediate and Technical Education departments. Of these, 40 posts are for librarians in the Intermediate Education department and 31 other posts come under the Commissioner of Technical Education.

The last date for the submission of online applications is 5 pm on February 10. According to a notification issued by TSPSC, the examination is likely to be held in May or June either through the computer-based recruitment test or offline mode.

The pay scale for the post of librarian under Intermediate education will be between Rs 54,220 to Rs 1,33,630. The candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in Arts, Science, or Commerce and a postgraduate degree in Library Science with first or second class from a recognised university.

The scale of payment for level 9-A and Level 10-A librarian will be Rs 56,100 and Rs 57,700 respectively. For level 9-A, a Master’s degree in Library Science/Information Science/Documentation Science or an equivalent professional degree with at least first class and knowledge of computerisation of the libraries will be required.

