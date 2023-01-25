Telangana State Power Employees seek pay revision

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Power Employees Joint Action Committee (TSPEJAC) on Tuesday said that the revision of pay and allowances for the employees of TS Power Utilities was due with effect from April 1 2022 as the term of the existing wage revision agreement will end on March 31, 2022.

In a statement, the TSPEJAC has been requesting the management regularly to complete the process and finalise the revision of pay scales and allowances at the earliest.However, the PRNC has not given its recommendation to unions and associations so far and the pay revision has been delayed for 10 months.“All the constituent unions and associations expressed their displeasure and said that the employees are very much worried over the abnormal delay in finalising the pay revision,” the statement said.

