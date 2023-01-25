Telangana Education Minister Sabitha seeks relief in illegal mining case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy filed a criminal revision petition in the Telangana High Court on Tuesday, contesting the orders of the Special CBI Court in Hyderabad. The CBI court had in October rejected discharge applications submitted by Sabitha, AP IAS officer Y Srilakshmi, and former AP Mines and Geology director VD Rajagopal seeking relief from illegal mining charges brought by the CBI.The defendants claimed that they were only doing their jobs and had not committed any crime.

The CBI charged them with assisting mining baron G Janardhan Reddy in illegally extracting iron ore on the AP-Karnataka border and exporting it. In undivided AP, Sabitha was the mining minister while Krupanandam and Srilakshmi were working as secretaries in the industries and mines department respectively when they were charged with conspiring with Janardhan Reddy and his OMC.The petition will be heard in a few days.

