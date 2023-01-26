Home States Telangana

ACD charges as 7.16 lakh consumers in Telangana fail to clear bills

Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy on Wednesday demanded to know why ministers remained tightlipped over the ACD charges.

Published: 26th January 2023 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Power, energy, electricity, discom

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Stating 7.16 lakh consumers failed to pay their bills totaling about Rs 305 crore, Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited chairman and managing director A Gopal Rao on Thursday said that the TSNPDCL has decided to collect Advance Consumption Demand (ACD) charges.

He added that this decision was in line with the guidelines issued by the Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC). “Notices regarding ACD charges  were issued in January,” Gopal Rao said.    

He added that the interest on the ACD charges would be calculated as per RBI guidelines and would be adjusted in the consumer’s bill. “The TSNPDCL has been collecting ACD, a refundable security charge from consumers by asking them to pay an amount equal to their electricity bill for two months,” Gopal Rao said.

He said that the ACD is based on the monthly average power consumed by each consumer for a year. “The ACD is being collected for providing better services to consumers,” Gopal Rao said.

He alleged that some people were deliberately misleading consumers through the social media platforms on ACD. “Reports being circulated on social media platforms that the TSNPDCL is going to increase power tariff is baseless. There is no proposal as such to increase power tariffs,” Gopal Rao said.   

Why are ministers mum on ACD charges: Jeevan Reddy

Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy on Wednesday demanded to know why ministers remained tightlipped over the ACD charges.He extended solidarity with party activists, led by City Congress president K Narender Reddy, who staged a one-day hunger strike against the proposed ACD charges.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ACD TSNPCDL Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp