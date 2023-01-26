Maoist Madavi Bheema surrenders in Mulugu

By Express News Service

MULUGU: A member of the CPI-Maoist, Madavi Bheema alias Dashru, surrendered before the Mulugu Superintendent of Police(SP) Dr Sangramsingh G Patil on Wednesday.Madavi Bheema, a dalam member, came from a poor family. He is a native of Komatpally village, Ursuru tahsil of Bijapur district which is a Naxal-affected area. He was drawn to the Maoist movement at an early stage. He came under the influence of Pamedu Dalam members who used to visit his village and sing revolutionary songs. He later joined the party and was a militia member for two years. In December 2012, he went underground and joined the 1st battalion of PLGA and worked in the second platoon of the 1st Company. He was involved in an exchange of fire in Sukma district in 2014, in which six members of the Maoist party were injured and 14 policemen died. In another exchange of fire in the same district in 2015, six weapons of the security forces were captured by the Maoist. At Pottongupadu, he was involved in another exchange of fire in which policemen were injured.The SP said that Bheema realised that Maoist leaders were using innocent tribals to further their own interests.