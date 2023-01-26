Roll back ACD or face wrath of the people, warns Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday warned Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that he would have to witness a repeat of the Basheerbagh protest of August 2000 if the State government didn’t roll back its decision to burden the common people with Advance Consumption Demand (ACD) charges.

In an open letter to the chief minister, Revanth alleged that the State government was extorting money from the common people to make up for a bankrupt treasury.“At a time people are suffering due to the impact of Covid-19, the State government is imposing additional burden on citizens who are already forced to pay education cess, green cess, development charges and so on,” the TPCC chief said.

Pointing to the claims of the CM of supplying 24x7 power to farmers and achieving great heights in the energy sector, Revanth wondered why Discoms were suffering losses to the tune of Rs 60,000 crore, of which Rs 20,000 crore was due from the State government itself.

Congress wants white paper

Pointing out that ACD charges were being imposed on consumers in north Telangana only, the Congress alleged that for the sake of commissions, the BRS govt has taken up Yadadri power project, resulting in an additional burden of Rs 40,000 crore on the people

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday warned Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that he would have to witness a repeat of the Basheerbagh protest of August 2000 if the State government didn’t roll back its decision to burden the common people with Advance Consumption Demand (ACD) charges. In an open letter to the chief minister, Revanth alleged that the State government was extorting money from the common people to make up for a bankrupt treasury.“At a time people are suffering due to the impact of Covid-19, the State government is imposing additional burden on citizens who are already forced to pay education cess, green cess, development charges and so on,” the TPCC chief said. Pointing to the claims of the CM of supplying 24x7 power to farmers and achieving great heights in the energy sector, Revanth wondered why Discoms were suffering losses to the tune of Rs 60,000 crore, of which Rs 20,000 crore was due from the State government itself. Congress wants white paper Pointing out that ACD charges were being imposed on consumers in north Telangana only, the Congress alleged that for the sake of commissions, the BRS govt has taken up Yadadri power project, resulting in an additional burden of Rs 40,000 crore on the people