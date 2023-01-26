Home States Telangana

Roll back ACD or face wrath of the people, warns Revanth Reddy

In an open letter to the chief minister, Revanth alleged that the State government was extorting money from the common people to make up for a bankrupt treasury.

Published: 26th January 2023 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC chief Revanth Reddy

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday warned Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that he would have to witness a repeat of the Basheerbagh protest of August 2000 if the State government didn’t roll back its decision to burden the common people with Advance Consumption Demand (ACD) charges.

In an open letter to the chief minister, Revanth alleged that the State government was extorting money from the common people to make up for a bankrupt treasury.“At a time people are suffering due to the impact of Covid-19, the State government is imposing additional burden on citizens who are already forced to pay education cess, green cess, development charges and so on,” the TPCC chief said.

Pointing to the claims of the CM of supplying 24x7 power to farmers and achieving great heights in the energy sector, Revanth wondered why Discoms were suffering losses to the tune of Rs 60,000 crore, of which Rs 20,000 crore was due from the State government itself.

Congress wants white paper

Pointing out that ACD charges were being imposed on consumers in north Telangana only, the Congress alleged that for the sake of commissions, the BRS govt has taken up Yadadri power project, resulting in an additional burden of Rs 40,000 crore on the people

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Revanth Reddy Chandrasekhar Rao Basheerbagh protest
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp