Congress launches Haath Se Haath Jodo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress formally launched the “Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan” in various districts across the State on Thursday.TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy began his yatra from Madanapalli village of Bomraspet mandal in Vikarabad district, which comes under his native constituency Kodangal, after offering his prayers at the Lord Hanuman’s temple in the village.

While on his way from Madanapalli to Dudyala, Revanth stopped to talk to farm labourers working in the groundnut fields. He asked them about the challenges they face, and their opinions on the input costs and the price being offered in the market.Earlier during the day, he said that from February 6, Congress leaders and workers will tour the villages for 60 days, taking the message of party MP Rahul Gandhi to every doorstep in the State.

“Freedom is facing an existential threat and democracy is heading towards a dangerous path. It feels like the rule of the Nizams and Britishers. Both the State and the Centre are spreading a poisonous culture by treating Telangana and the entire country as laboratory for their immoral politics. We need to save the Constitution by exposing the failures of the Centre and the State government in the past nine years,” Revanth said.

‘Eatala fell prey to KCR’s trap’

During a chit chat with reporters at the Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday, Revanth opined that that BJP MLA Eatala Rajender was a victim who fell in the venomous trap laid by KCR.Opining that KCR had made Rajender spend money during the Huzurabad byelection though he was a leftist at heart, Revanth claimed that the BRS supremo was implementing his plans through Eatala.

