Five units of Yadadri Thermal Power Station to be commissioned by 2024

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All five units of 800 MW capacity each of the Yadadri Thermal Power Station will be commissioned by the end of next year.All four units of the Bhadradri Thermal Power Station (4x270MW) have already been commissioned.

Further, the transmission and distribution network has been strengthened and augmented with an investment of Rs 38,070 crore. Telangana has become the first State to provide 24-hour free power supply to the agriculture sector having a huge base of around 28 lakhs agricultural connections from 2018 onwards.

The per capita electricity consumption is an indicator that reflects the comprehensive progress of a State. “It is our pride that Telangana’s per capita consumption has increased from 1,200 units in 2014-15 to as high as 2,126 units in 2021-22, which is 70 more than the national average of 1,255 units,” said D Prabhakar Rao, CMD of TSGENCO & TSTRANSCO.

To maintain uninterrupted power supply to the twin cities, the 400 KV Ring System has been established around GHMC area by erecting 142 Circuit Kilometres (CKM) of 400 KV lines interlinking six 400KV substations and constructing eight 220KV substations around the city.

Prabhakar Rao said that the State government has introduced several public welfare programmes. Power sector plays a pivotal role in the successful implementation of all these schemes. The present contracted capacity (18,453 MW) is more than double that was on the date of formation of Telangana (7,778MW).

Further 8,085 MW projects are under various stages of development to meet the growing loads of lift irrigation, industrial and other categories. He said that Rs 13,563 crore have been spent for strengthening of Discoms.

