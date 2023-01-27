Judicial vacancies being filled successfully: Chief Justice of Telangana HC 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of the Telangana High Court on Thursday said that the process of reorganisation of judicial districts and preparing guidelines for allocation of staff has been successfully completed and that necessary changes have been made to the rules in this regard.

Addressing the gathering after unfurling the national flag as part of the Republic Day celebrations in the high court premises on Thursday, Justice Bhuyan said that the process of provisional selection for 12 district judges has been completed and the list has been forwarded to the government for further action. The high court has also initiated a procedure to fill vacancies in the civil judge cadre, he said.

“We may fill 592 vacancies in various categories across the State after taking on the responsibility of filling vacancies in the district judiciary in March 2022. Promotions have been made to high court workers. A total of 77 personal secretaries to judges/court masters, as well as 84 typists and copyists have been recruited,” he said.

Justice Bhuyan reminded that ‘Annual Recruitment Calendar-2023’ was released on January 1, 2023, detailing the tentative dates of notification, application submission, examination, and so on, for filling vacancies in the judicial service, high court service, and state judicial ministerial and subordinate service.

Reminding that court records are being digitised, he said: “On trial basis, we have begun live broadcast of court proceedings in Court Hall No. 1. It will soon be expanded to the other court halls as well.”

The celebrations were attended by high court judges, Advocate General BS Prasad, Bar Council chairman A. Narasimha Reddy, High Court Bar Association president V Raghunath, senior advocates, members of the Bar, registrars of the high court, director of the Judicial Academy, law secretary to the government, and other court staff.

HYDERABAD: Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of the Telangana High Court on Thursday said that the process of reorganisation of judicial districts and preparing guidelines for allocation of staff has been successfully completed and that necessary changes have been made to the rules in this regard. Addressing the gathering after unfurling the national flag as part of the Republic Day celebrations in the high court premises on Thursday, Justice Bhuyan said that the process of provisional selection for 12 district judges has been completed and the list has been forwarded to the government for further action. The high court has also initiated a procedure to fill vacancies in the civil judge cadre, he said. “We may fill 592 vacancies in various categories across the State after taking on the responsibility of filling vacancies in the district judiciary in March 2022. Promotions have been made to high court workers. A total of 77 personal secretaries to judges/court masters, as well as 84 typists and copyists have been recruited,” he said. Justice Bhuyan reminded that ‘Annual Recruitment Calendar-2023’ was released on January 1, 2023, detailing the tentative dates of notification, application submission, examination, and so on, for filling vacancies in the judicial service, high court service, and state judicial ministerial and subordinate service. Reminding that court records are being digitised, he said: “On trial basis, we have begun live broadcast of court proceedings in Court Hall No. 1. It will soon be expanded to the other court halls as well.” The celebrations were attended by high court judges, Advocate General BS Prasad, Bar Council chairman A. Narasimha Reddy, High Court Bar Association president V Raghunath, senior advocates, members of the Bar, registrars of the high court, director of the Judicial Academy, law secretary to the government, and other court staff.