Telangana farmer leaders accuse Modi govt of destroying livelihood

On the call of Samyuktha Kisan Morcha and Telangana Rythu Sangam, the farmers took out a tractor rally carrying the national flags in Nalgonda to press for their demands.

Published: 27th January 2023 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2023 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Rythu Sangam leaders lead a tractor rally in Nalgonda on Thursday

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Accusing the Centre of fraudulently trying to implement the three black agriculture laws that were abolished earlier, Telangana Rythu Sangam leaders Bonthala Chandra Reddy and Mudireddy Sudhakar Reddy demanded that the Centre must stop the installation of electricity metres on agricultural pump sets, announce MSP for all crops, and repeal Farmers Liberation Act.

On the call of Samyuktha Kisan Morcha and Telangana Rythu Sangam, the farmers took out a tractor rally carrying the national flags in Nalgonda to press for their demands.The rally started from the Collector’s office and proceeded to the Clock Center via BTS, Bhaskar Talkies, Rashtrapati Road, and from there to Mekala Abhinav Stadium.  Addressing the rally, Bonthala Chandra Reddy and Mudireddy Sudhakar Reddy said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who promised to withdraw the black laws earlier, must prove his sincerity towards the farmers.  

He said that due to the laws brought by the Centre, the agriculture sector would weaken, and the farmers would suffer more.  They accused the Prime Minister of destroying the livelihood of farmers and agricultural workers by adopting policies to benefit the capitalist, industrial, corporate houses, and landlords.

