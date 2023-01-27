Home States Telangana

Telangana: Jagtial MLA denies Boga Sravani’s harassment charges

Speaking to the media here, he said that the question of harassing her does not arise as he always treated her as his daughter.

Dr M Sanjay Kumar who was elected from Jagtial. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: A day after Boga Sravani resigned as Jagtial Municipal Chairperson and blamed MLA M Sanjay Kumar for her decision, the legislator on Thursday denied her allegations that he had harassed her. Speaking to the media here, he said that the question of harassing her does not arise as he always treated her as his daughter.

He said he was pained by the allegations she made against him and accused her of harbouring a hidden agenda for targeting him. Sanjay Kumar said that he had often encouraged Sravani in her political career. However, for the last few months, municipal councillors were unhappy with Sravani though he tried to pacify them.He said that he had discouraged them when they sought his advice to move a no- confidence motion against her in the council.

Sanjay Kumar said he had brought the issue to the notice of SC Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar, MLC L Ramana, and district BRS party president and Korutla MLA K Vidyasagar Rao.“I tried to bring about a rapprochement between her and the councillors but she did not take his calls. Now the party state leadership will take a call on the issue,” he said.

