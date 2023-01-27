Telangana: Teachers working at the same place for eight or more years to be transferred

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Teachers who have been working at the same place for eight years or more will be transferred, according to the guidelines issued by the State government. The guidelines say that all transfers shall be made by way of web counselling for each revenue district / existing multi-zone except headmaster/teachers working as NCC officers.

The teachers will be relieved from their present place of posting after completion of the academic year 2022-23 (April 23, 2023). The teachers shall report for duty on April 24. Applications for transfer will be available online from January 28 to 30. Teachers will have the option to rectify any error by using the edit button in their online application.

Headmasters / Headmistresses, Gr-II (Gazetted), who have completed five years of service in a particular school as on February l, 2023 shall be compulsorily transferred. Those who have three years or less for retirement as on February 1, 2023 shall not be shifted until and unless they request transfer.

Teachers who have completed eight years of service in a particular school as on February 1, 2023 shall be compulsorily transferred. Again, those teachers who have three years or less for their retirement as of February 1, 2023, shall not be shifted until and unless they request such transfer.

The Headmaster Grade-II (Gazetted) / male teacher aged below 50 years as on February 1, 2023 and working in girls high schools shall be transferred.If no Headmistress Grade-II (Gazetted)/ women teachers are available to work in girl’s high schools, then Headmaster Grade-II (Gazetted) / male teachers who are over the age of 50 may be considered for posting to such schools, the guidelines said.

