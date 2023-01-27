Home States Telangana

Telangana schemes impress Shivaji’s descendant

Sambhajiraje told the CM that he wished to see the Telangana development model and welfare schemes implemented in Maharashtra.

Published: 27th January 2023 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2023 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao accords a warm welcome to Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje at the Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former MP Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje, the 13th descendant of Maratha hero Chhatrapati Shivaji and grandson of Sahu Maharaj, called on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday.Sambhajiraje is also the successor of Kolhapur princely state and a Swaraj movement activist.
Sambhajiraje told the CM that he wished to see the Telangana development model and welfare schemes implemented in Maharashtra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana  Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp