Telangana schemes impress Shivaji’s descendant

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former MP Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje, the 13th descendant of Maratha hero Chhatrapati Shivaji and grandson of Sahu Maharaj, called on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday.Sambhajiraje is also the successor of Kolhapur princely state and a Swaraj movement activist.

Sambhajiraje told the CM that he wished to see the Telangana development model and welfare schemes implemented in Maharashtra.

HYDERABAD: Former MP Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje, the 13th descendant of Maratha hero Chhatrapati Shivaji and grandson of Sahu Maharaj, called on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday.Sambhajiraje is also the successor of Kolhapur princely state and a Swaraj movement activist. Sambhajiraje told the CM that he wished to see the Telangana development model and welfare schemes implemented in Maharashtra.