Clamour against draft Nalgonda plan grows in Telangana

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

NALGONDA: After the recent agitations that prompted the authorities to withdraw the Kamareddy and Jagtial municipal master plans, the Opposition parties are now charting out an action plan to launch an agitation against the Nalgonda master plan.

In the draft master plan for Nalgonda, several villages have been brought under the jurisdiction of the municipality, and some agricultural lands have been marked as industrial and commercial zones. Farmers from these villagers have expressed anger over the authority’s plans to repurpose the fertile lands for non-agricultural activities. Nearly 500 acres under survey numbers 313, 314, 360, 361, 362, and 363 in Marriguda and survey numbers 549 to 561 in Charlapally have been notified as an industrial zone in the draft master plan.

“If the government implements the draft master plan, our lands will lose its value, and nobody will compensate for it,” said a farmer from Nalgonda outskirts.Some of the farmers alleged that the master plan was prepared by a private consulting firm using Google Maps, and none of the officials actually conducted a survey on the field.

Nalgonda municipality comprises 48 wards having a population of more than 2.6 lakh. Since the draft master plan was released, the authorities have received as many as 179 written objections against it. People living in Seshammagudem, Marrigudem, Charlapally, and Buddharam villages have strongly objected to the authority’s plans to make the area an industrial zone.

Several people have already submitted representations to the local MLA K Bhupal Reddy and joint collector Bhaskar Rao, demanding that the authorities withdraw the Nalgonda master plan.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Madagoni Srinivas Goud said that if the master plan was not withdrawn, they would launch an agitation.Nalgonda municipal chairman M Saidi Reddy told TNIE they would consider all the objections against the draft master plan and proceed accordingly.

179 written objections

Nalgonda municipality comprises 48 wards having a population of more than 2.6 lakh. Since the draft master plan was released, the authorities have received as many as 179 written objections against it

NALGONDA: After the recent agitations that prompted the authorities to withdraw the Kamareddy and Jagtial municipal master plans, the Opposition parties are now charting out an action plan to launch an agitation against the Nalgonda master plan. In the draft master plan for Nalgonda, several villages have been brought under the jurisdiction of the municipality, and some agricultural lands have been marked as industrial and commercial zones. Farmers from these villagers have expressed anger over the authority’s plans to repurpose the fertile lands for non-agricultural activities. Nearly 500 acres under survey numbers 313, 314, 360, 361, 362, and 363 in Marriguda and survey numbers 549 to 561 in Charlapally have been notified as an industrial zone in the draft master plan. “If the government implements the draft master plan, our lands will lose its value, and nobody will compensate for it,” said a farmer from Nalgonda outskirts.Some of the farmers alleged that the master plan was prepared by a private consulting firm using Google Maps, and none of the officials actually conducted a survey on the field. Nalgonda municipality comprises 48 wards having a population of more than 2.6 lakh. Since the draft master plan was released, the authorities have received as many as 179 written objections against it. People living in Seshammagudem, Marrigudem, Charlapally, and Buddharam villages have strongly objected to the authority’s plans to make the area an industrial zone. Several people have already submitted representations to the local MLA K Bhupal Reddy and joint collector Bhaskar Rao, demanding that the authorities withdraw the Nalgonda master plan. Meanwhile, BJP leader Madagoni Srinivas Goud said that if the master plan was not withdrawn, they would launch an agitation.Nalgonda municipal chairman M Saidi Reddy told TNIE they would consider all the objections against the draft master plan and proceed accordingly. 179 written objections Nalgonda municipality comprises 48 wards having a population of more than 2.6 lakh. Since the draft master plan was released, the authorities have received as many as 179 written objections against it