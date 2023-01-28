KCR not against Governor, he is against Tamilisai as she is a woman: BJP MLA Eatela Rajender

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of not organising Republic Day celebrations, BJP MLA Eatela Rajender on Friday said that the former was behaving as if Telangana was a separate country. He also criticised the chief minister for “disrespecting” the Governor.Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Rajender said that the way KCR behaved with regard to Republic Day celebrations was “abhorrent”.

Claiming that the chief minister was not against the gubernatorial system, Rajender said that KCR’s aversion was only towards Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan as she is a woman. He recalled how the chief minister “prostrated” before former governor ESL Narasimhan.

“Once KCR admitted in the Assembly that he is a feudal lord. The feudal lords are patriarchal and would have extreme misogynistic tendencies in humiliating women. KCR has run the government without women being represented in his cabinet for five years. KCR is now running the Assembly without an SC or BC woman representation,” Rajender fumed.

Answering a question of whether he was inclined to join Congress on the invitation of TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, Rajender said that he would not defect to any parties. He added that he doesn’t require empathy from anyone.

HYDERABAD: Accusing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of not organising Republic Day celebrations, BJP MLA Eatela Rajender on Friday said that the former was behaving as if Telangana was a separate country. He also criticised the chief minister for “disrespecting” the Governor.Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Rajender said that the way KCR behaved with regard to Republic Day celebrations was “abhorrent”. Claiming that the chief minister was not against the gubernatorial system, Rajender said that KCR’s aversion was only towards Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan as she is a woman. He recalled how the chief minister “prostrated” before former governor ESL Narasimhan. “Once KCR admitted in the Assembly that he is a feudal lord. The feudal lords are patriarchal and would have extreme misogynistic tendencies in humiliating women. KCR has run the government without women being represented in his cabinet for five years. KCR is now running the Assembly without an SC or BC woman representation,” Rajender fumed. Answering a question of whether he was inclined to join Congress on the invitation of TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, Rajender said that he would not defect to any parties. He added that he doesn’t require empathy from anyone.