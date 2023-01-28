Telangana MLC’s barb on Governor abusive: BJP Saroornagar corporator

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP Saroornagar corporator Akula Srivani on Friday lodged a police complaint against MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy, accusing him of using “abusive, vulgar and unparliamentary” language against Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. She urged the Saroornagar police to take action against the MLC for his “inappropriate comments”.

The corporator said that it was unfortunate on the part of Kaushik Reddy to make objectionable comments against a woman who is the Governor of the State. ‘’This kind of behaviour by persons declaring themselves as leaders will seriously affect the safety, security and dignity of women,” she said.

Srivani said that the MLC’s comments were an insult to everyone.

HYDERABAD: BJP Saroornagar corporator Akula Srivani on Friday lodged a police complaint against MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy, accusing him of using “abusive, vulgar and unparliamentary” language against Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. She urged the Saroornagar police to take action against the MLC for his “inappropriate comments”. The corporator said that it was unfortunate on the part of Kaushik Reddy to make objectionable comments against a woman who is the Governor of the State. ‘’This kind of behaviour by persons declaring themselves as leaders will seriously affect the safety, security and dignity of women,” she said. Srivani said that the MLC’s comments were an insult to everyone.