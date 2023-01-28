Home States Telangana

Telangana MLC’s barb on Governor abusive: BJP Saroornagar corporator



Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan addresses the gathering at the Republic Day celebrations held at the Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP Saroornagar corporator Akula Srivani on Friday lodged a police complaint against MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy, accusing him of using “abusive, vulgar and unparliamentary” language against Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. She urged the Saroornagar police to take action against the MLC for his “inappropriate comments”.

The corporator said that it was unfortunate on the part of Kaushik Reddy to make objectionable comments against a woman who is the Governor of the State. ‘’This kind of behaviour by persons declaring themselves as leaders will seriously affect the safety, security and dignity of women,” she said.
Srivani said that the MLC’s comments were an insult to everyone.

