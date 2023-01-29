1,170 CCTVs to be installed by Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to protect lakes

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will soon install 1,170 CCTV cameras around 150 lakes in the city to prevent encroachment, dumping of garbage and construction debris. The civic body has invited quotations for supply and installation of 4G/5G SIM-based IP CC cameras from agencies who are in the field of surveillance system. Most of the CCTV cameras will be installed in Kukatpally and Serilingampally zones where a majority of the water bodies are located.

The civic officials told TNIE that 383 CCTV cameras would be fixed at 42 lakes in the Kukatpally zone, 318 around 69 water bodies in Serilingampally. Similarly, 153 CCTV cameras will be installed at 20 lakes in L B Nagar, 142 at 25 lakes in the Charminar division. In the Khairatabad zone, 142 CCTVs will be installed to protect 19 lakes and 32 for four lakes in Secunderabad.

Amber Cheruvu in Kukatpally will have 37 cameras followed by Kamuni Cheruvu (32), Maisamma Cheruvu (32) in Moosapet, Parki Cheruvu (25), Boin Cheruvu- Hasmathpet Cheruvu (24). The agency which bags the contract will have to commission cameras within one month from the date of signing the agreement.

24x7 video recording

Video recording will be done 24x7 and live streamed at the GHMC control room. The CCTVs will be installed on the existing electric poles near the lakes and power will be drawn from CCMS box.

