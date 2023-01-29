Home States Telangana

Rare species seen during Asian Water Bird Survey 2023 in Kawal Reserve

Wildlife Conservation Society coordinator Venkat Anagandhula, who was leading the team that conducted the census over the last two days, said that over 340 local and migratory birds were identified.

A flock of birds at the Kawal Tiger Reserve in Adilabad district

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: More than 340 birds of different species, including the rare peregrine falcon, were enumerated in the water bodies inside the core area of the Kawal Tiger Reserve during the Asian Water Bird Census (AWC) 2023, which concluded on Saturday.

The Wildlife Conservation Society of India conducted the census in collaboration with the Hyderabad Tiger Conservation Society on February 27 and 28.  The bird species identified during the census include both local and migratory birds. With a rich diversity of flora and fauna, especially around water bodies, the Kawal Tiger Reserve provides an apt environment for local water birds and hosts numerous migratory birds arriving here in the winter months.

Wildlife Conservation Society coordinator Venkat Anagandhula, who was leading the team that conducted the census over the last two days, said that over 340 local and migratory birds were identified during the census.

The birds that were spotted during the census include 100 lesser whistling ducks 100, 80 Indian spot-billed ducks, 50 northern pintails, 40 open-billed storks, 20 common teals, ten pond herons, eight red-wattled lapwing, four terek sandpipers, three common kingfishers, two white-throated kingfishers and few other birds, including peregrine falcon.

Anagandhula said that the aim of the census was to monitor the water bird population and the health of the wetlands and water bodies in the Kawal Tiger Reserve. He added that ducks, which is a common name for several species, were found in large numbers in the region.

Officials said several bird-spotting events were organised in the Kawal Tiger Reserve over the last year, in which a large number of bird lovers participated.

