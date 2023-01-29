Home States Telangana

Samathuva Makkal Katchi founder Sharath Kumar calls on Kavitha, may tie up with BRS

Sources said that Sharath Kumar is likely to meet BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao in the coming days and discuss his party’s alliance with BRS in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 29th January 2023 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2023 10:45 AM

All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi founder president and Tamil actor Sharath Kumar meets MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha at her residence in Hyderabad on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi founder-president and actor Sharath Kumar met MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha at her residence on Saturday. They had a lengthy discussion on the political situation in the country as well as in Tamil Nadu. They also discussed the BRS which is trying to spread its wings in other States.



Sharath Kumar launched his party in August 2007. He was elected as MLA in 2011 from Tenkasi Assembly segment in alliance with AIADMK and he also served as DMK Rajya Sabha Member in 2001.
The meeting with MLC Kavitha has raised interest in both States where the actor-turned-politician is a leader worth his salt Sharath Kumar’s visit to Kavitha is being seen as the result of KCR’s effort to expand the party in southern States.

