Home States Telangana

Union Minister Piyush Goyal for strengthening global startup ecosystem

He said that growing participation from Tier 2 & 3 markets that were swiftly embracing latest technology, pushed the envelope for local startups in India with new ideas to succeed.

Published: 29th January 2023 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2023 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Saturday called for the creation of an international network of mentors, investors and entrepreneurs to strengthen the global startup ecosystem. He said that this network must support and inspire startups, act as a team to facilitate exchange of ideas, best practices and funding mechanisms and promote collaborations in research and development.

Addressing the inaugural session of the inception meeting of the Startup 20 Engagement Group of G20 here, he observed that it was not merely the role of individual nations to support innovation but was the collective responsibility of all to nurture a global effort to incubate startup ecosystems, thus creating a global startup ecosystem that was inclusive, supportive and sustainable to address global challenges.    

‘Developing nations should become global tech hubs’

He said that growing participation from Tier 2 & 3 markets that were swiftly embracing latest technology, pushed the envelope for local startups in India with new ideas to succeed. Through G-20, India was trying to transfer its expertise, so IndiaStack would be GlobalStack and transform the way people use technology, helping take technology to the common man, he said and added that developing nations must transform themselves from being destinations for low-cost, outsourced software and support services, to becoming global tech and innovation hubs. He also highlighted that India had climbed to 40th rank in the Global Innovation Index (GII) of WIPO, taking a huge leap of 41 places in seven years.

He said that India was proud to highlight the progress & potential of the global startup ecosystem as the host nation of G20. He noted that the Startup20 Group had been established under India’s G20 Presidency for the first time, as part of India’s special focus on innovation.

Piyush Goyal expressed the confidence that innovation would be the strongest pillar that would help build a developed India in Amritkaal. He said that innovation had been a catalytic force for the economy and social and public good. “Innovation in today’s world goes beyond achieving mere economic objectives as it also considers societal inclusion and environmental sustainability,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp