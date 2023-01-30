Home States Telangana

BJP without House leader in Telangana Assembly as Budget session looms

The MLAs want the party to appoint a new leader before the Budget session starts so that they can effectively raise important issues in the Assembly.

Published: 30th January 2023

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana BJP has been without a Legislative Party leader in the State Assembly since August of last year, when MLA T Raja Singh was suspended from the party. With the Budget session set to start on February 3, the party has still not appointed a new leader, leaving party MLAs worried. They want the party to appoint a new leader before the Budget session starts so that they can effectively raise important issues in the Assembly. The BJP also doesn’t have a floor leader in the GHMC council.

This has been the case since the December 2020 GHMC elections, despite the council holding several sessions in the past two years. The decision on who will be appointed the new leader remains pending, and it is unclear whether it will be made by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay or Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.

Sources say that Raghunandan Rao is a strong contender for the position of BJP Legislative party leader as he may be able to speak more freely in the Assembly due to the political tensions between Eatala Rajender and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

