KTR to deliver keynote address at World Water Resources Congress

KTR participated in this prestigious annual event held in Sacramento, US exactly six years ago on May 22, 2017.

30th January 2023

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The American Society of Civil Engineers - Environmental and Water Resources Institute (ASCE-EWRI) has invited IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao to deliver the keynote address at the World Environmental & Water Resources Congress to be held in Henderson, Nevada, USA, from May 21-25.

KTR participated in this prestigious annual event held in Sacramento, US exactly six years ago on May 22, 2017. During his keynote address then, he explained the various water-related initiatives taken up by the Telangana government such as Kaleshwaram LIS, Missions Bhageeratha and Kakatiya.

During the recent field visit to Kaleshwaram project, the EWRI delegation was impressed by the scale of the project, the amazing speed at which these facilities have been constructed, and the social equity and enormous benefits the project provides to the State. The delegation members met Minister KTR on their return journey and conveyed their appreciation for transforming a vision into reality within a short span of time.

