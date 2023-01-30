TS Congress chief Revanth annexes his ‘Yatra’ to Haath Se Haath Jodo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy has annexed his proposed padayatra, which he had christened “Yatra” to the Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan announced by the AICC. The TPCC chief released a poster to this effect on his verified Facebook page.

In December, Revanth had announced that he would embark on a padayatra from January 26 to which the party high command had given clearance. He had even announced the name of this walkathon as ‘Yatra’ with the tagline ‘for a change’. However, the subsequent events in the party, and dissent by a section of leaders forced him to defer the Yatra.

Now, Revanth seems to have modified the Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan, a two-month programme, into the proposed Yatra, drawing inspiration from the biopic on YS Rajashekara Reddy and using the same style as the movie title. The Yatra will cover the length and brea-dth of the State. While it was planned for five to six months, Haath Se Haath Jodo has to be completed in two months, starting January 26.

According to Congress sources, Revanth is likely to start his padayatra from Bhadrachalam temple town on February 6. Revanth is also planning to hold a massive public meeting on the same day. He has already invited Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to the public meeting. As Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to conclude on January 30, the TPCC leaders are hopeful of the presence of at least one member of the Nehru-Gandhi family.

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy has annexed his proposed padayatra, which he had christened “Yatra” to the Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan announced by the AICC. The TPCC chief released a poster to this effect on his verified Facebook page. In December, Revanth had announced that he would embark on a padayatra from January 26 to which the party high command had given clearance. He had even announced the name of this walkathon as ‘Yatra’ with the tagline ‘for a change’. However, the subsequent events in the party, and dissent by a section of leaders forced him to defer the Yatra. Now, Revanth seems to have modified the Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan, a two-month programme, into the proposed Yatra, drawing inspiration from the biopic on YS Rajashekara Reddy and using the same style as the movie title. The Yatra will cover the length and brea-dth of the State. While it was planned for five to six months, Haath Se Haath Jodo has to be completed in two months, starting January 26. According to Congress sources, Revanth is likely to start his padayatra from Bhadrachalam temple town on February 6. Revanth is also planning to hold a massive public meeting on the same day. He has already invited Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to the public meeting. As Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to conclude on January 30, the TPCC leaders are hopeful of the presence of at least one member of the Nehru-Gandhi family.