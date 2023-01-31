Home States Telangana

BRS ready to corner Centre in Parliament: Nama Nageswara Rao

Published: 31st January 2023 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao

TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS floor leader in Lok Sabha, Nama Nageswara Rao on Monday said that his party’s MPs will raise all important issues in upcoming Budget session of Parliament.

The MP also said that his party will also try to corner the Union government over issues like unemployment, inflation, Women’s Reservation Bill and ‘conspiracy’ against Telangana.  Nageswara Rao, along with BRS Parliamentary party leader K Keshava Rao, participated in an all-party meeting held in Delhi on Monday.

Later speaking to the media, Nageswara Rao said: “We have addressed various issues related to Telangana during the all-party meeting. The meeting also discussed the need to have a law on minimum Support Price. We also discussed at length about the unfulfilled promise made by the Central government on doubling the farmers’ income.”

He also said that the BRS will also question the Centre on drop in value of LIC and SBI shares. “We have urged all political parties to focus on national issues and also about Governor system,” he said.

President’s address

Keshava Rao, meanwhile, said that BRS has not taken any decision on whether or not to boycott President Draupadi Murmu‘s address to the joint session of Parliament on Tuesday, as a protest against the Central government over several issues. “So far, we haven’t taken any decision on boycotting the President’s speech,” he said.

